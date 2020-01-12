Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCS. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Century Communities from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $895.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $34.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Communities will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Century Communities by 1,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Century Communities by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

