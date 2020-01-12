Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded to “Accumulate” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $135.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $150.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FIVE. Loop Capital set a $145.00 target price on Five Below and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.58.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $148.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Five Below by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

