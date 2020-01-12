$75.89 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to announce sales of $75.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.59 million and the highest is $76.30 million. Primo Water posted sales of $70.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $312.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.87 million to $312.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $328.09 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $333.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 8.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 176.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRMW opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

