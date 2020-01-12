Brokerages Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post $207.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $209.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $179.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $881.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $870.00 million to $900.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $975.50 million, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $981.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $740,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $232,815.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,148 shares of company stock worth $10,878,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 475.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 9.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

BRKS stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

