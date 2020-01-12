Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $702.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) will report sales of $702.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $687.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $712.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA reported sales of $716.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation NA.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.65.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $100,772.70. Also, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Insiders have sold a total of 72,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Creative Planning increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17.

Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

