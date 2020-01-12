QUINADS Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. QUINADS has a total market cap of $38,023.00 and $1.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINADS token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last week, QUINADS has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00036910 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00327235 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012330 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002525 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012524 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008798 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUIN is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,999,111 tokens. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com . QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

