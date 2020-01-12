Ultra Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $47,597.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,139.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.42 or 0.03249723 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004559 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00655445 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,536,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.