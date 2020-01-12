Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Receives Media Impact Rating of -1.80

Media coverage about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) has trended somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Co earned a coverage optimism score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

