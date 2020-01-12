Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BIDU. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CICC Research raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $144.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.77. Baidu has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $186.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

