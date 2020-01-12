Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Hold

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

NYSE CM opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

