Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $2.16 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Akari Therapeutics worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.