Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) to Buy

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CenterState Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its operating divisions consist of Commercial and Retail Banking, and Correspondent Banking and Capital Market. Commercial and Retail Banking division provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Correspondent Banking and Capital Market division offers correspondent bank checking and fed funds purchased products; and safekeeping, bond accounting, and asset and liability consulting services to small to medium size financial institutions primarily in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. CenterState Banks services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers and banking by mail and by Internet. CenterStat “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of Centerstate Bank stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. Centerstate Bank has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centerstate Bank will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 201.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 43.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

