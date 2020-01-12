WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WCG opened at $336.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. WellCare Health Plans has a 12-month low of $228.56 and a 12-month high of $337.91. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.