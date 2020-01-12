Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amarin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.23.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. Amarin has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. Insiders sold a total of 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 16.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 66.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

