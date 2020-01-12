Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.67.

GS stock opened at $242.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $172.42 and a 1 year high of $243.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

