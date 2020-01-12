Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACHC. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $777.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 84.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 18.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 19.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $271,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

