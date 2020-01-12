Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CUTR. BidaskClub raised Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cutera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Cutera stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. Cutera has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.23. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cutera will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cutera by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 95,597 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

