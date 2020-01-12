ValuEngine Upgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to “Hold”

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BILI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Nomura boosted their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 1.87. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 134.4% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 8,090,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,232 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 56.3% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 4,081,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,411,000 after buying an additional 1,469,472 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49.8% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,899,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after buying an additional 631,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,836,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after buying an additional 146,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 95.2% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 1,823,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after buying an additional 889,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

