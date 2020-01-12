Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Jaffray Companies

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of .

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Compass Point set a $8.00 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. The company had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $88,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 114.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 905,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,771,000 after purchasing an additional 522,165 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth about $3,205,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 247.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 203,468 shares during the period. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

