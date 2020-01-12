Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

DENN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Denny’s stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.06. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Denny’s by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Denny’s by 2,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 20,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Denny’s by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 380,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 294,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

