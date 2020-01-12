PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

PSMT opened at $64.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.94. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65.

PSMT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.85.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $329,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $748,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295,781 shares in the company, valued at $321,496,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,087 shares of company stock worth $5,478,413. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

