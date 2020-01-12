AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84, Briefing.com reports. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $44.23 on Friday. AZZ has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57.

A number of research firms have commented on AZZ. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

