Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.75-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of KSS opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

