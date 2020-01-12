Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2019
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.75-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of KSS opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Earnings History and Estimates for Kohl`s (NYSE:KSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PriceSmart Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS
PriceSmart Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS
AZZ Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates
AZZ Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates
Kohl’s Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Kohl’s Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Saratoga Investment Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS
Saratoga Investment Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS
Bank of SC Posts Earnings Results
Bank of SC Posts Earnings Results
AZZ Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
AZZ Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report