Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million.

SAR opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 85.17%.

SAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

In related news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony purchased 20,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

