Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) Posts Earnings Results

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bank of SC had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 34.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.18. Bank of SC has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

