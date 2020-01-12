AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.60-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.AZZ also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. AZZ has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AZZ. ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

