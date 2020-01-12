Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million.

SLP opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $558.33 million, a PE ratio of 63.36 and a beta of -0.41. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $832,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,040,327 shares in the company, valued at $174,748,137.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

