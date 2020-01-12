Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $5.16 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

