AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.AZZ also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.90 EPS.

AZZ stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. AZZ has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.45.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZZ. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

