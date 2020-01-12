SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. SYNNEX updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.03-3.22 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $3.03-3.22 EPS.

NYSE SNX opened at $145.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.57.

In related news, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $117,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,272.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,217.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,364 shares of company stock worth $2,245,328. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

