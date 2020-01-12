Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.16, approximately 11,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 33,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3937 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECON. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter.

