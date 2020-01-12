FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) Trading 0.5% Higher

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) traded up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.76 and last traded at $53.59, 6,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 15,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4857 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

