X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.77 and last traded at $28.73, approximately 1,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 21,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2351 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.21% of X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

