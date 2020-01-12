FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG) Trading Up 0.1%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $109.66 and last traded at $108.97, approximately 382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.86.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after buying an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund by 870.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

