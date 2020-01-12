SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) Shares Down 0%

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.06 and last traded at $71.92, approximately 434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.93.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4199 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 52,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period.

