FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading 0.1% Higher

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.74, 3,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 76,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDTT. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the second quarter worth $1,885,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,083,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,641,000 after buying an additional 38,618 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the second quarter worth $202,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 24.0% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

