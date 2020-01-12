Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.17 and last traded at $28.14, 626 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.33% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

