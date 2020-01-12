X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) Shares Down 0.1%

X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.43 and last traded at $36.44, 6,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 10,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1729 dividend. This is a positive change from X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

