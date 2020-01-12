Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) Stock Price Up 0%

Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) rose 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, approximately 775 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. This is a positive change from Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

