SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Shares Down 0%

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $86.43 and last traded at $86.47, 1,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.9937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 40,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 76,867 shares during the period.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.