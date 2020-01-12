FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Stock Price Down 0%

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) shares were down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.74 and last traded at $75.76, approximately 95,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 43,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 81.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000.

