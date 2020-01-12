FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Stock Price Down 0%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) shares were down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.74 and last traded at $75.76, approximately 95,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 43,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 81.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Shares Down 0%
SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Shares Down 0%
FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund Stock Price Down 0%
FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund Stock Price Down 0%
FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Price Up 0.2%
FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Price Up 0.2%
Axcella Health Inc Short Interest Update
Axcella Health Inc Short Interest Update
Seneca Financial Stock Price Down 2.1%
Seneca Financial Stock Price Down 2.1%
Assembly Biosciences Inc Short Interest Update
Assembly Biosciences Inc Short Interest Update


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report