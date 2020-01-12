FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.57 and last traded at $48.57, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 84,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1891 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 687.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 101,772 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 470,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,362,000 after buying an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth $2,594,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth $1,708,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 488.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter.

