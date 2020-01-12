FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.57 and last traded at $48.57, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 84,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1891 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 687.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 101,772 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 470,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,362,000 after buying an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth $2,594,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth $1,708,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 488.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Shares Down 0%
SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Shares Down 0%
FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund Stock Price Down 0%
FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund Stock Price Down 0%
FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Price Up 0.2%
FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Price Up 0.2%
Axcella Health Inc Short Interest Update
Axcella Health Inc Short Interest Update
Seneca Financial Stock Price Down 2.1%
Seneca Financial Stock Price Down 2.1%
Assembly Biosciences Inc Short Interest Update
Assembly Biosciences Inc Short Interest Update


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report