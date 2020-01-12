Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Update

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the December 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on AXLA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 14,000 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,640.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Harbourvest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,442,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

AXLA stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

