Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Seneca Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:SNNF) fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20, 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22.

Seneca Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNF)

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Federal Savings and Loan Association, a community-oriented savings and loan institution, which primarily accepts deposits from customers within its market area and invests those funds primarily in residential mortgage loans. The company provides demand accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate mortgage loans, as well as commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

