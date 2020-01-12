Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Update

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 767,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

ASMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 target price on Assembly Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $536.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 647.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 75.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 90,080 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 107.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

