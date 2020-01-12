Short Interest in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Rises By 42.8%

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the December 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $500.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARDX. Svb Leerink upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $34,000.00. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

