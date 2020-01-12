Eqube Gaming (CVE:EQG) Shares Up 37.5%

Eqube Gaming Ltd (CVE:EQG)’s stock price shot up 37.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 100,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 143% from the average session volume of 41,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.83.

Eqube Gaming Company Profile (CVE:EQG)

eQube Gaming Limited designs, develops, distributes, licenses, and sells technology-based electronic bingo and social gaming solutions for the gaming markets in Canada, the United States, and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, eBingo and Linked Games. It offers eVent to integrate sales data from electronic bingo devices, linked bingo games, and bingo paper sales for reporting and tracking; CenTrax, a central control system over remote bingo halls; and Gecko electronic gaming system, a gaming solution for bingo players to replicate paper-based bingo.

