Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Up 39.1% in December

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 40,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $556.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

In other Arrow Financial news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $54,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $123,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,924.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,450 shares of company stock worth $228,601 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arrow Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Arrow Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 63.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Arrow Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

