Champion Iron (ASX:CIA) Shares Down 3%

Champion Iron Ltd (ASX:CIA) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$2.84 ($2.01) and last traded at A$2.89 ($2.05), approximately 1,281,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 848% from the average daily volume of 135,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.98 ($2.11).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -321.11.

In other news, insider William O’Keeffe 7,500,000 shares of Champion Iron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

