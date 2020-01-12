Short Interest in Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Decreases By 35.8%

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the December 15th total of 128,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 489,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARAV shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.52. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aravive by 13.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aravive by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aravive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

